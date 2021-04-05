Задигнаха 1000 кутии цигари от магазин в Кресна

Полицейски служители на РУ-Сандански работят по получен сигнал за извършена, около 03:15 часа на 04.04.2021 г., кражба на около 1 000 кутии цигари от магазин за хранителни стоки в Кресна.

По случая е образувано досъдебно производство.

