Внимание! Свлачище затруднява движението по пътя за Бодрост

Свлачище затруднява движението към местността “Бодрост” в района на село Бистрица.

Движението там се осъществява в едното платно.

На място има екипи на пътноподдържащата фирма.

Очаква се разчистването да започне със специализирана техника.

