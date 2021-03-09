Вандали счупиха витрина на магазин за авточасти в Благоевград

0 Comment

В 01 РУ-Благоевград е получен сигнал за това, че тази нощ около 00:20 часа е счупено витринно стъкло на магазин за авточасти в Благоевград.

Образуван е заявителски материал.

Работата по случая продължава.

Подобни новини:

Публикувай мнение