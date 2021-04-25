Тежка катастрофа затруднява движението в Кресненското дефиле

Временно движението при км 389 по път I-1 Симитли – Кресна се осъществява двупосочно в една лента, поради ПТП.

Трафика се регулира от екип на „Пътна полиция“.

Необходимо е водачите да се движат с повишено внимание и съобразена скорост.

