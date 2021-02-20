Тежка катастрофа с камион спря движението по пътя Банско-Гоце Делчев

Тежка катастрофа затруднява трафика на пътя Банско-Гоце Делчев в района на село Господинци, съобщава bTV .

Камион се е качил върху подпорна стена. Шофьорът му е ранен.

Движението е по трасето е спряно.

