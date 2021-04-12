Тестват сирените в Банско

На 13.04.2021 г. /вторник/, от 10:00 до 16:00 часа ще бъде извършена профилактика на системата за ранно оповестяване в Банско.

Ще бъдат активирани сирените за ранно оповестяване на територията на общината.

Тестът ще продължи няколко минути.

