Техническа неизправност подпали „БМВ“ в Гоце Делчев

На 05.04.2021 г. около 06:46 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в лек автомобил „БМВ“ в Гоце Делчев.

Огънят е напълно огасен от екип на РСПБЗН-Гоце Делчев.

Причината за пожара е техническа неизправност.

