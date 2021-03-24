Вандали счупиха стъкло на лек автомобил в Кюстендил

Вчера в РУ Кюстендил е образувано досъдебно производство за повреждане на чужда собственост – счупено е стъкло на врата на лек автомобил. „Мерцедес“.

Автомобилът е бил паркиран на ул. „Опълченска“ в града.

За случая е уведомен дежурен прокурор.

