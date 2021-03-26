Пожар избухна в жилище в село Бачево, няма пострадали

На 25.03.2021 г. около 17:53 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в стая на жилище в с. Бачево.

Погасен от екип на РСПБЗН-Разлог.

Причината за пожара е неправилно ползване на отоплителни уреди. Няма данни за пострадали хора.

