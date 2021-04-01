Пожар избухна в хале на завод в Кресна

На 31.03.2021 г. около 17:42 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в хале на завод в Кресна. Погасен от екип на РСПБЗН–Сандански.

Щети: дървен материал, ел. кабел и транспортна лента.

Причина: техническа неизправност.

