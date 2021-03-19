Паднала скална маса затруднява движението по пътя Добринище-Гоце Делчев

0 Comment

Временно движението по път II-19 Добринище – Гоце Делчев в района на Гостун се осъществява в една лента. Причината е свличане на скална маса.

Движението се регулира от пътна полиция.

Шофьорите да се движат с повишено внимание.

