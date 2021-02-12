Отборът на Пирин 2009 спечели купата на футболния турнир в Сандански

0 Comment

Отборът на Пирин 2009 взе купата на футболния турнир в Сандански. Тимът на Радослав Бачев победи Спорт Вилаж с 2:1 на финала.

Голмайстор за малките “орлета” стана Александър Чинкаров.

В турнирът участват деца на различни възрасти от цяла България.

Подобни новини:

Публикувай мнение