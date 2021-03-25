Неизправна пералня подпали жилище в Благоевград

0 Comment

На 24.03.2021 г. около 22:38 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в пералня в жилище в Благоевград.

Огънят е напълно погасен от екип на РСПБЗН-Благоевград.

Няма данни за пострадали хора.

При оглед е установен и причината за пожара – късо съединение.

Подобни новини:

Публикувай мнение