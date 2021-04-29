Намалена видимост поради мъгла на АМ “Струма”

Поради мъгла видимостта на АМ “Струма” в района на Сандански и Струмяни е ограничена до 50-100 метра.

Toва съобщиха от Агенция “Пътна инфраструктура”.

Водачите да се движат с повишено внимание и съобразена скорост.

