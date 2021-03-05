Лек автомобил изгоря след катастрофа на пътя за Рилския манастир

0 Comment

34-годишен шофьор загуби управление над автомобила и се удари в дърво по пътя за Рилския манастир, предаде bTV.

Инцидентът е станал около 15:30 ч. на разклона за село Стоб.

Колата е изгоряла. Пострадалият водач е откаран в болницата в Благоевград.

Подобни новини:

Публикувай мнение