Лек автомобил изгоря напълно край Бараково

Снощи, малко преди 19.00 ч, е възникнал пожар в лек автомобил. „Ситроен“ в района на с. Бараково. Автомобилът е напълно унищожен.

Причина за пожара е техническа неизправност.

Пожарът е угасен от РСПБЗН – Рила. За щастие няма пострадали хора.

