Горя товарен автомобил в благоевградския квартал „Струмско“

На 25.04.2021 г. около 16:01 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в товарен автомобил „Рено“ в ж.к. „Струмско“ в Благоевград.

Погасен от екип на РСПБЗН-Благоевград.

Причината за пожара е техническа неизправност.

