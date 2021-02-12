Kъсо съединение подпали камион в Сатовча

БГНЕС, архив

Тази нощ около 04:18 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в товарен автомобил в с. Сатовча.

Пожарът е погасен от екип на РСПБЗН-Гоце Делчев.

Огънят е унищожил маслени маркучи.

Причината за пожара е късо съединение.

