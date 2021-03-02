Късо съединение подпали „БМВ“ в Банско

На 01.03.2021 г. около 19:39 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в лек автомобил „БМВ“ в Банско.

Oгънят е погасен от екип на РСПБЗН-Банско.

Причинатa за пожара е късо съединение.

