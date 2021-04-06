Кола горя в Петрич заради техническа

0 Comment

На 05.04.2021 г. около 08:00 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в лек автомобил „Фолксваген Голф“ в гр. Петрич.

Погасен от екип на РСПБЗН-Петрич.

Причината за пожаа е техническа неизправност.

Подобни новини:

Публикувай мнение