Гъста мъгла затруднява движението в района на Сандански

Тази сутрин, в района на град Сандански и магистарла „Струма“ се е образувала гъста мъгла.

Бъдете внимателни и шофирайте с повишено внимание, предупреждават от Община Сандански.

