Горя мазе на жилищна сграда в Кюстендил

През изминалото денонощие екипи на РСПБЗН са гасили 2 пожара в Кюстендилска област.

В Кюстендил късо съединение е причинило пожар в мазе на жилищна сграда.

В Дупница се е самозапалил комин в апартамент. Щети не са допуснати.

