Горя къща в Симитли

На 03.04.2021 г. около 18:23 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в къща в Симитли.

Огънят е погасен от екип на РСПБЗН-Благоевград.

Щетите са опушени стени и диван.

Няма пострадали

