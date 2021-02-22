Газова бутилка се взриви в апартамент в Дупница

Вчера при подмяна на винтил на газова бутилка в апартамент в Дупница се е взривила газова бутилка. За щастие няма пострадали хора.

Повредена е дограма на жилището.

Произшествието е обслужено от екип на РСПБЗН – Дупница.

