Ето как би изглеждал новият православен храм в Благоевград

0 Comment

Представяме Ви проект на Православен храм Свети Великомъченик Мина – Благоевград, дело на архитект Георги Витанов.

Мястото, което е отредено е именно паркинга на Пазара в града.

Подобни новини:

Публикувай мнение