Дървена барака горя в Сандански

0 Comment
БГНЕС, архив

Тази нощ около 01:57 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в дървена барака в района на ул. „Огражден“ в  Сандански.

Огънят е погасен от екип на РСПБЗН-Сандански.

Щетите са около 2 кв. м. дървена стена.

Подобни новини:

Публикувай мнение