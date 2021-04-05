24-годишен издъхна след токов удар в трафопост

В края на миналата седмица в РУ Дупница е получен сигнал, че в трафопост след токов удар е починал 24-годишен мъж.

Трупът е закаран за аутопсия в кюстендилската болница.

По случая е образувано досъдебно производство, уведомен е дежурен прокурор.

